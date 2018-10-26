'How to Get Away With Murder' Wedding: Meet Connor's 'Unpredictable' Mom (PHOTOS)

Your wedding should be unforgettable... but not because it's where a possible murder took place.

Of course, on ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, that very well could be the case for poor Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora).

The law student and the computer hacker are prepping for their big day, and Connor's “unpredictable” mom, Pam Walsh, played by '90s TV star Cynthia Stevenson, shows up and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at her arrival! "It’s safe to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," the network teases.

Elsewhere in the episode titled "We Can Find Him," Annalise (Viola Davis) receives a call from Governor Birkhead, and she's forced to weigh an interesting offer, while Bonnie reunites with her sister looking for answers about what happened years ago.

Plus, Oliver's mom is also in town to help with wedding plans, and Tegan surprisingly enlists Laurel's help on a big case at the firm

Fans don't know too much about Connor's family life. What we do know is that he came out to his parents when he was 12 years old and his mom had a little breakdown.

Then, after witnessing his son's courage, Connor's father Jeff also came out. Connor's parents proceeded to get divorced and, after it was finalized, Jeff began a relationship with a man whom he eventually married.

Connor does have a sister but he's been estranged from his family since he went to boarding school. So this mother-son reunion will sure be interesting to watch.

