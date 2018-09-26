'How to Get Away with Murder' EP Says Season 5 Will Reveal Gabriel's Identity

"Her kid is here."

On the Season 4 finale of the twisty legal thriller How to Get Away with Murder, Frank (Charlie Weber), the right-hand man of defense lawyer Annalise (Viola Davis), spotted new Middleton University student Gabriel (Rome Flynn), made a phone call and — with those four words — teed up the puzzle that will drive the drama going forward.

"It’s the big arc of the first half of our season, revealing who Gabriel is, whose child he is," explains creator and executive producer Peter Nowalk. Perhaps Mom is Annalise, perhaps it’s her long-suffering associate Bonnie (Liza Weil), "or maybe it’s some other her," teases Nowalk.

Flynn isn’t the only new series regular: Amirah Vann’s tough-as-nails attorney, Tegan Price, returns with an expanded role, and Oscar winner Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People) joins as Emmett, a man with ties to Annalise.

Nowalk is tight-lipped when it comes to details about the character but hints, "He’s exciting, interesting, and he’s got some mystery to him." We wouldn’t expect anything less.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to Get Away with Murder, Thursday, September 27, 10/9c, ABC