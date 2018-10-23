Freeform Reveals 'Good Trouble' Premiere Date & First Look (VIDEO)

The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble is soon approaching and Freeform has unveiled a first look teaser and premiere date for fans to get excited over.

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) are taking on LA in their transition to adult life away from their family. When TV Insider spoke with Ramirez about the show, she described it as "a lot edgier " compared to its counterpart, The Fosters.

With all of the teases and cast announcements made so far, Freeform is giving fans what they want with a Tuesday, January 8 release date. But a release date isn't the only treat on the table — the network also released a first teaser trailer for the series with a clip from the series premiere.

Below, see as Callie and Mariana arrive at The Coterie, their new apartment complex. Things are clearly off to a bumpy start for the young women when reality sinks in about their living situation.

Watch the hilarity ensue as they meet Sherry Cola's character Alice in their first few moments, and don't forget to tune in when the spinoff series premieres at the beginning of 2019.

Good Trouble, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 8, Freeform