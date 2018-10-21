'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Jenna Dewan's Julian Is Stirring Things Up (VIDEO)

Jenna Dewan (World of Dance) has joined the cast of The Resident as medical device sales rep Julian Booth, and her presence at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital is making some people feel uncomfortable.

And in an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode, Julian has the staff hesitant about interacting with her — especially top doctor Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry).

When she tries to extend an olive branch with some delicious doughnuts, Conrad's not biting, literally and figuratively. "I'm not a fan of sales reps inside the hospital. Seems like a conflict of interest," he tells her.

Little does Conrad know, Chastain CEO Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) "makes the executive call to utilize Julian's medical devices, rather than the hospital’s usual products." So it looks like she's going to be around for a while.

Watch the full preview below:

The Resident, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox