CW Summer 2019 Lineup: 'Whose Line,' 'Bulletproof,' 'Burden of Truth' & More

It's never too early to start thinking about summer and that's exactly what The CW is doing! On Tuesday, the network announced their summer 2019 lineup.

Old favorites, returning series, and a new British action drama are all coming with the warm weather next year. While no premiere dates have been announced, there will be five original shows airing throughout the season, including newly-acquired British series Bulletproof from Sky Vision.

Bulletproof tells the story of two undercover cops with a fraternal bond and entirely different backgrounds. Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters play Bishop and Pike — an unlikely duo with an unbreakable bond.

Meanwhile, The CW has also renewed the legal drama Burden of Truth and fantasy-adventure series The Outpost for second seasons next summer.

Burden of Truth is an investigative drama about life-changing cases in which passionate lawyers defend helpless clients. Kristin Kreuk stars as Joanna Hanley who, in the first season, returned to her small town to represent a pharmaceutical company against a group of sick girls. She soon changed sides in the case when she saw they needed her help.

The Outpost is a fantasy-adventure series set in a fortress at the edge of civilization following Talon (Jessica Green), a girl with supernatural abilities that she must control. Talon's mission is to ally with a queen defending the world against an extremist dictator.

And then there are CW's unscripted summer series: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us is a one-hour magic based program hosted by Alyson Hannigan in which legendary illusions duo Penn Jillette and Teller invite aspiring magicians to try and fool them with their own tricks. If the contestant succeeds, they're invited to perform with the guys in their Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

Masters of Illusion puts illusionists and escape artists' talents on display in this entertaining series filled with comedy and magic. Viewers will be amazed by the talent of the show's performers and can see actor Dean Cain take on hosting duties.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? will return as well, as the classic series continues its longtime run. Aisha Tyler will be back to oversee original cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie as they utilize their raw improv skills.

Fans can look forward to all of these titles coming to The CW next year, and stay tuned for premiere dates as the season approaches.