Michael Weatherly Has a New Show in Development at The CW

Everyone's favorite procedural star Michael Weatherly is getting his hands on a new project, this time with The CW.

The actor, who stars as the title character of CBS's legal drama Bull, became a household name for his beloved role on NCIS. And now, Weatherly is branching out with a different type of series on the younger-skewing network, Deadline reports.

Weatherly is set to executive produce Ruthless, a series in development at The CW and written by George Olson. The drama tells the story of an ex-CIA operative who decides to lead a normal life outside of the government.

Following the former op's departure from a former life as a "government killing machine," an unlikely bond is formed with an "unhinged" teen girl looking for excitement in her drab life. Together, they uncover the dark realities of their suburban setting while the former assassin helps the teenager survive sophomore year.

Along with Weatherly, Olson is also set to executive produce the drama, and the actor's producing partner Tiffany Grant will co-executive produce. Weatherly will bring some experience to the project as he also produces his show Bull.

Hopefully the show series gets picked up for fans to see Weatherly's talents behind the camera.