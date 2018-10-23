Everyone Needs a Fresh Start on 'The Guest Book' Season 2

Welcome to the Bare Feet Retreat!

TBS's anthology comedy The Guest Book has a new setting for Season 2, but the concept remains the same: Each week, different visitors check in and detail their misadventures in the guest book.

“It’s scary to start over,” creator Greg Garcia says of the reset. “But since the show is mostly a new cast and a new story each week, the change hasn’t altered what the show is at its core.”

Engaged couple Nikki and Tommy (Orange Is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn and Fargo’s Dan Beirne), who run the cottage with help from their handyman Bodhi (Jimmy Tatro), host guests with plenty of baggage.

On Tuesday night’s back-to-back episodes, Nat Faxon and Kether Donohue portray a pair whose marriage is on the rocks, then Will Arnett and Martha Plimpton play a couple who make a living helping addicts to hit rock bottom in “a safe, controlled environment,” says Garcia.

Trouble is, there’s nothing safe and controlled about the Bare Feet Retreat. So how do we make a reservation?

The Guest Book, Season Premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 10/9c, TBS