'Outlander' Goes Americana in New Season 4 Opening Title Credits (VIDEO)

Just like the sweeping drama series that it is, Outlander did not disappoint with its New York Comic Con panel on Saturday. First up, the audience was surprised with a screening of the premiere episode of the fourth season of the Starz series.

Another surprise: The author of the Outlander book series, Diana Gabaldon, was introduced as a surprise guest for the panel. Also on the panel were executive producer Ron Moore, executive producer Maril Davis, Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger). But, wait, there's more!

Starz released a sneak peek video of the Season 4 Outlander opening credits, including an updated theme song and new footage from the new episodes which take places in Colonial America.

Check out the opening credit sequence for Season 4 of Outlander:

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 4, 8/7c, STARZ