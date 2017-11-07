7 'Outlander' Revelations We Learned From EP Ronald D. Moore's Twitter Q&A
Outlander executive producer and writer, Ronald D. Moore, answered fans' burning questions in a Twitter Q&A Monday night and revealed some interesting facts about Season 3 of the hit Starz show. Moore even revealed a few clues about Season 4 of Outlander, which is currently being filmed in Scotland.
First off, the beloved Murtagh character is not done yet on the show even though he was killed off in the books:
Be patient.... https://t.co/mAJGdarybx
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
One of the most talked about episodes in Outlander history is The Wedding from Season 1, but Moore didn't love the first edit, so they shot it again:
I wasn't happy with the wedding scene from S1, so we did it again. Ultimately, it's my fault if something wasn't done right the first time. https://t.co/uLRrrESfSw
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
The Frasers are about to embark on a treacherous adventure at sea to rescue Young Ian and the ships used are from another show: Black Sails!
Nothing on the actual ocean. We used the Black Sails ships, and some are in water tanks. https://t.co/NwlliIl4RW
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
The characters he misses the most are ...
I miss Dougal & Colum & Angus & Rupert something fierce. https://t.co/gsEnDP3dYj
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
Fans were not happy about Jamie and Laoghaire's marriage, but Moore stood behind the story line.
There had always been a little chemistry there, remember him in S1. Also, once Claire seemed to forgive her in S2 it allowed him to as well https://t.co/gQAAq5ddr6
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
Moore has written the season premiere episode for the past three seasons, but broke tradition with Season 4.
I broke with that tradition in Season Four. https://t.co/NCjJ9trMuK
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
The show's production is a massive undertaking.
We shoot in two episode blocks and it takes about a month to prep and a month to shoot. https://t.co/RGt7Z51Cls
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
The finale of Season 3 was only locked in last week!
Thank you! We worked very hard on the tall ships for the rest of the season and only locked the finale last week. I think you'll like them https://t.co/FtFiz99fM0
— Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017
