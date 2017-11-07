7 'Outlander' Revelations We Learned From EP Ronald D. Moore's Twitter Q&A

Outlander executive producer and writer, Ronald D. Moore, answered fans' burning questions in a Twitter Q&A Monday night and revealed some interesting facts about Season 3 of the hit Starz show. Moore even revealed a few clues about Season 4 of Outlander, which is currently being filmed in Scotland.

First off, the beloved Murtagh character is not done yet on the show even though he was killed off in the books:

One of the most talked about episodes in Outlander history is The Wedding from Season 1, but Moore didn't love the first edit, so they shot it again:

I wasn't happy with the wedding scene from S1, so we did it again. Ultimately, it's my fault if something wasn't done right the first time. https://t.co/uLRrrESfSw — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

The Frasers are about to embark on a treacherous adventure at sea to rescue Young Ian and the ships used are from another show: Black Sails!

Nothing on the actual ocean. We used the Black Sails ships, and some are in water tanks. https://t.co/NwlliIl4RW — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

The characters he misses the most are ...

I miss Dougal & Colum & Angus & Rupert something fierce. https://t.co/gsEnDP3dYj — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

Fans were not happy about Jamie and Laoghaire's marriage, but Moore stood behind the story line.

There had always been a little chemistry there, remember him in S1. Also, once Claire seemed to forgive her in S2 it allowed him to as well https://t.co/gQAAq5ddr6 — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

Moore has written the season premiere episode for the past three seasons, but broke tradition with Season 4.

I broke with that tradition in Season Four. https://t.co/NCjJ9trMuK — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

The show's production is a massive undertaking.

We shoot in two episode blocks and it takes about a month to prep and a month to shoot. https://t.co/RGt7Z51Cls — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

The finale of Season 3 was only locked in last week!

Thank you! We worked very hard on the tall ships for the rest of the season and only locked the finale last week. I think you'll like them https://t.co/FtFiz99fM0 — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

