Scott Bakula's Pride Gets a New Assistant on 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) has a new role as Special Agent-in-Charge of the NCIS Southeast Field Office and he's not going to be tackling his new duties alone!

Actress Christina Elizabeth Smith is joining NCIS: New Orleans in the recurring role of Ginny Young. She’ll be assisting Pride as they handle cases and bring perpetrators to justice. Smith debuts in the episode titled "Diplomatic Immunity," airing Tuesday, October 9.

Ginny’s described as “highly motivated and organized,” someone who “works well with Pride.” Watch for the newcomer to find herself entangled in a case that her boss and the NCIS team work together to solve.

"I am honored to be part of an amazing cast and crew and working with an icon, Scott Bakula,” Smith tells TV Insider.

The actress’ credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Wacko Smacko, The Young and the Restless, and the Hulu series Killer Sisters’ Midnight Hour.

NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS