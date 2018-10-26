'Supernatural' Halloween Preview: Dean Faces His 'Childhood Nightmare Hero'

A Nightmare on Elm Street. Friday the 13th. In its November 1 episode, "Mint Condition," Supernatural harks back to the bloodfests of the ’80s.

While Sam (Padalecki) has zero interest in Halloween, his brother, Dean (Ackles), worships the spooky holiday — especially as seen onscreen. "Dean is a big fan of an old [fictional] slasher flick called All Saints’ Day," says Ackles. "This Halloween, he’ll get a chance to face one of his childhood nightmare heroes."

The villain in question is "The Hatchet Man" — or, in this case, a possessed, life-size version of the baddie — who has an ax to grind with a klepto clerk at a collectibles shop.

As the killer toy declares: "It’s time to slice and dice!"

Supernatural, "Mint Condition," Thursday, November 1, 8/7c, The CW