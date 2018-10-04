'Siren' Drops Season 2 Trailer, Announces Fan Contest at New York Comic-Con (VIDEO)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, Siren goes and gives us its new trailer and hooks us back in! So set your clocks for January 24, landlubbers, because that is when Season 2 finally surfaces.

Tonight, at the New York Comic-Con panel for the show, attendees got an exclusive sneak peek at at the mermaid thriller's sophomore season before stars Eline Powell (Ryn), Alex Roe (Ben), and Fola Evans-Akingbola (Maddie) took the stage.

The trio opened up about filming Freeform's breakout hit and offered hints as to what we should expect come 2019 (hint: MORE mermaids!). They also shared their takes on the show's central love triangle and its fin, err, fine-tuned feminist message.

In addition, executive producers Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald announced the October 18 launch of a contest that will net one lucky fan the chance to swim with the mermaids on the Vancouver set of Siren! Plus, they'll have their photo featured in the show. For additional details, visit Freeform.com/SirenContest.

Siren, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 24, Freeform