Ryn Goes Airborne for the First Time in 'Siren' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Freeform's series Siren is reaching new heights with its latest installment, "Northern Exposure," airing Thursday, April 7.

Ryn (Eline Powell), Ben (Alex Roe), and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must recruit allies to help in the fight against Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale), and they'll take an interesting method of transportation. Mermaid Ryn is taking her first flight and she's a little nervous.

In an exclusive first look at the episode, we see Ryn board her first plane with Maddie and Ben.

"Excited for your first flight?" Maddie asks her water-bred friend.

"Yes," Ryn answers simply. "Important business, too."

Once in their seats, Ryn is settled beside Ben and he reminds her to put on her seat belt. Looking confused she grabs the buckle and listens to his directions. But all hell breaks loose when the plane's engine begins.

See Ryn's shocking reaction in the clip above and don't miss her, Ben and Maddie's quest to recruit allies in Siren's latest installment.

Siren, Thursdays, 10/9c, Freeform