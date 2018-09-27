'Desperate Housewives' Star Marcia Cross Reveals Cancer Battle

Former Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross revealed on social media that she's currently recovering after a scary battle with anal cancer.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram saying she lost her hair due to cancer. "So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you," she wrote.

She later clarified that she is post-cancer. Cross called the journey "hard" but that now she's healthy, happy, and "more present and grateful than ever."

View this post on Instagram Love love love Healthy Marcia! Xoxoxo❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by reallymarcia (@reallymarcia) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Then, in another message to fans, Cross revealed her diagnosis was anal cancer.

She thanked fans for reaching out to her, supporting her, and sharing similar personal stories. She wrote since releasing this information that she feels "liberated, deliriously free, and completely me."

View this post on Instagram Xo M.❤️❌⭕️🙏🏼 A post shared by reallymarcia (@reallymarcia) on Sep 18, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Cross' major TV roles have also included Melrose Place, Everwood, and, most recently, Quantico.