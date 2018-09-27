'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer: Goodbye to the Old Regime (VIDEO)

Listen up, America. There's a new President in charge.

Netflix just dropped a powerful, new trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards.

"My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don’t believe a word of it," says President Claire Underwood.

This is the first season without former lead Kevin Spacey. His character, Francis, dies, which forces his wife and VP to take the helm. She doesn't seem to be missing him too much as she declares “the reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

Fans can also catch a glimpse of newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as political siblings who have an "agreement" with the Underwoods. American Crime Story star Cody Fern has also joined the cast.

Watch the trailer below:

House of Cards, Final Season, November 2, Netflix