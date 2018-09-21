'Young & the Restless' Temporarily Recasts Summer Newman Due to Hunter King's 'Life in Pieces' Role

TV Insider has learned that due to Hunter King’s commitment to Life In Pieces, the CBS sitcom on which she plays Clementine, her role as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless is being temporarily recast.

Watch for actress Bayley Corman to step into the role of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) daughter for three consecutive episodes starting Monday, October 1.

Corman’s credits include Modern Family, Jane the Virgin, and 2 Broke Girls. She’ll also appear in the pilot of The CW series All American, which debuts on Wednesday, October 10 at 9/8c.

King won’t be gone long from Genoa City. In fact, the two-time Emmy-winner will be back on-air as Summer starting Thursday, October 4.

Life in Pieces is set to return to the CBS prime time line up later this season.

