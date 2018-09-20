See Jessica Lange Return to 'American Horror Story' in 'Apocalypse' (PHOTO)

Fans of American Horror Story have something big to look forward to this season: the return of the incomparable Jessica Lange!

Creator Ryan Murphy shared a photo from the set of the latest iteration, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, revealing that the show's original cast member would be back.

Lange is set to reprise her role as Constance Langdon, who was first introduced in the Murder House season. Constance supposedly raised the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

In the photo, which Murphy shared to celebrate his 300,000 followers, Lange is seen with the episode's director and fellow AHS regular Sarah Paulson as they share a good laugh.

"To celebrate 300K followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance...the one and only Lady Lange...being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson," Murphy captioned. "Love them both!"

Lange hasn't appeared on the horror anthology series since Season 4's Freak Show. In addition to the icon, many old favorites from seasons past will pop-up in Apocalypse, including Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, and more.

The 69-year-old actress will bring back Constance for one episode of Apocalypse. We'll also have appearances by Michael Langdon and the Rubber Man — calling back to Murder House — and expect to see some Coven members, as well. Don't miss it!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX