Who's Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in Season 44?

Another season of laughs and unforgettable skits is about to begin — Saturday Night Live returns on September 29 for Season 44.

And the first host taking center stage at Studio 8H for the Emmy-winning sketch series' new season is Star Wars star Adam Driver. This is Driver's second time emceeing — he first appeared in Season 41.

SNL is coming into this unprecedented season after winning Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2018 Emmys. This marks the show’s fourth win and 23rd nomination in the category.

The show also won seven golden statues at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.

Scroll down for a breakdown of upcoming musical guests and hosts:

September 29

Host: Adam Driver

Musical guest: Kanye West

October 9

Host: Awkwafina

Musical guest: Travis Scott

October 13

Host: Seth Meyers

Musical guest: Paul Simon

Saturday Night Live, Season 44 Premiere, Saturday, Sept. 29, 11:30/10:30c, NBC