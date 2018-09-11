‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27: All the Rumored & Confirmed Cast Members

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Time to stretch it out, because another season of Dancing with the Stars is about to premiere.

Season 27 will be swiftly upon us, and some of the celebrity cast has already been announced. Disney Channel’s Milo Manheim, who is known for his role in the movie Zombies, was announced on Tuesday morning. His dance partner is Pro Witney Carson.

It was previously announced that Nancy McKeon, from the Facts of Life, will partner with Pro Val Chmerkovskiy. He’s previously won two Mirrorball trophies with Rumer Willis (Season 20) and Laurie Hernandez (Season 23).

Our first duo has been revealed! @iamValC‘s new partner is Nancy McKeon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0nxz1jaoyb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 5, 2018

The rest of the celeb cast is still under wraps, but reportedly Tinashe and Evanna Lynch are set to take the dancing floor, as well, according to Us Weekly.

Tinashe is a singer whose songs have landed on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and she also had a guest spot on the former CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Lynch is an actress best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movie franchise. She’s also appeared in the movie My Name Is Emily and the stage production of Disco Pigs.

More casting news to be announced on Wednesday, September 12.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, September 24, 8/7c, ABC