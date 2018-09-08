Eric Bana Reveals 3 Things to Know About Bravo’s ‘Dirty John’

Ingela Ratledge
Comments
DIRTY JOHN -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/Bravo)
Jordin Althaus/Bravo

This harrowing true-crime tale of a romance gone fatally wrong, chronicled on a 2017 podcast, comes to TV in Dirty John — a limited series with Connie Britton as unsuspecting Orange County divorcée Debra Newell and Eric Bana as her dangerous grifter suitor, John Meehan. Bana offers a primer.

1. There’s more to uncover.

“Our challenge is to satisfy people who know everything and nothing about this case,” says Bana, who, like Britton, is an executive producer. “We’ll explore some new elements and pieces of information that weren’t in the podcast.”

'You' EP Sera Gamble on the Decision to Cast Penn Badgley as a Creepy Stalker
Related

'You' EP Sera Gamble on the Decision to Cast Penn Badgley as a Creepy Stalker

2. It’s a love story.

You won’t judge Newell for getting drawn in. “On the surface, John appeared normal. He was very practiced at manipulation,” says Bana. “It’s completely believable that an intelligent woman could fall for him.”

3. What you see will haunt you.

Says Bana: “Viewers are going to be left trying to wrap their heads around this.”

Dirty John, Premieres Late fall, Bravo

Dirty John key art
Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet

Christian Slater

Christian Slater

Rachel Keller

Rachel Keller

Full Cast & Crew

USA Network

Anthology Series

2018–2020

TV14

Crime drama

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Dirty John ›

Dirty John

Connie Britton

Eric Bana




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Give Contestant Another Chance After Admitting Mistake
LeAnn Rimes, Instagram, January 15, 2026.
2
LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Blood Plasma Replacement Months After Teeth Dropped Out
Richard McVey, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, and Amber Laign, Instagram, January 18, 2026; Amanda Dubin and Will Reeve attend the UK Premiere of
3
‘GMA’ Stars Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion & More Attend Will Reeve’s Wedding
Jamal Roberts on American Idol
4
What Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Jamal Roberts Doing Now?
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks Out After TOC Shocker