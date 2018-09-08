Eric Bana Reveals 3 Things to Know About Bravo’s ‘Dirty John’

This harrowing true-crime tale of a romance gone fatally wrong, chronicled on a 2017 podcast, comes to TV in Dirty John — a limited series with Connie Britton as unsuspecting Orange County divorcée Debra Newell and Eric Bana as her dangerous grifter suitor, John Meehan. Bana offers a primer.

1. There’s more to uncover.

“Our challenge is to satisfy people who know everything and nothing about this case,” says Bana, who, like Britton, is an executive producer. “We’ll explore some new elements and pieces of information that weren’t in the podcast.”

2. It’s a love story.

You won’t judge Newell for getting drawn in. “On the surface, John appeared normal. He was very practiced at manipulation,” says Bana. “It’s completely believable that an intelligent woman could fall for him.”

3. What you see will haunt you.

Says Bana: “Viewers are going to be left trying to wrap their heads around this.”

Dirty John, Premieres Late fall, Bravo