What’s Worth Watching: ‘Sharknado 6,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’

Dan Criscenti
Comments
TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hyland Goodrich, Erin Krakow in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 12 finale
1
‘When Calls the Heart’ Finale Teases Return of [Spoiler] in Season 13
Jenny Marrs
2
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Reacts to ‘Hateful’ Comments From Viewers
3
The Biggest Controversies of Food Network Stars
'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' premiere
4
‘Wolf Hall’ Recap: Tom Holland Scenes Reshot, Claire Foy Returns in Premiere
Lola Bonfiglio, Desmond Roberts and John Foster on American Idol
5
‘American Idol’ Week 3 Auditions Feature a Nepo Baby & More