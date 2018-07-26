What Will the ‘Frasier’ Reboot Be About? Some of the Best Ideas From Twitter

Calling Dr. Frasier Crane.

The Seattle-based psychiatrist and radio host could be returning to TV. Series star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer revealed at 2018 TCAs that he’s been “fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series.”

The reboot — which is still in the very early brainstorming phase — would potentially take place in a new city, include some new characters, and have a fresh, modern-day story line.

The news spread like wildfire across the Internet and, of course, there were some hilarious reactions to what Frasier, Niles, and Daphne could be up today.

Check some of the best reactions below:

frasier reboot but he’s in full beast garb the whole time, and nobody ever comments on it pic.twitter.com/3pV5OG55pm — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) July 25, 2018

I have an idea for the Frasier reboot pic.twitter.com/h28DtN4XYl — Peter Miller (@peter_miller) July 25, 2018

If you’re not into that idea I have others pic.twitter.com/FnELGS99Vs — Peter Miller (@peter_miller) July 25, 2018

Me: THE FRASIER REBOOT SHOULD BE SET AFTER THE APOCALYPSE AND FRASIER SHOULD HAVE GUNS FOR HANDS

Kelsey Grammer: Who are you? How did you get into my house? — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) July 25, 2018

frasier reboot but it is just about the dog — darth™ (@darth) July 25, 2018

I can get behind this dark and gritty Frasier reboot. pic.twitter.com/qBUmR2cKl5 — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) July 25, 2018

The reboot sounds like an amazing idea but there’s also the sad realization that it won’t feature the late John Mahoney as Frasier’s father, Martin Crane. And his Jack Russell terrier, played by a dog called Moose, also passed away at the age of 16 in 2006.

Moose, aka Eddie on the show, starred in 192 Frasier episodes.