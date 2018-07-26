What Will the ‘Frasier’ Reboot Be About? Some of the Best Ideas From Twitter

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Cast Members Of NBC Television Comedy Series Frasier Pictured: (L) R Jane Leeves As Dap
Getty Images

Frasier

Calling Dr. Frasier Crane.

The Seattle-based psychiatrist and radio host could be returning to TV. Series star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer revealed at 2018 TCAs that he’s been “fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series.”

The reboot — which is still in the very early brainstorming phase — would potentially take place in a new city, include some new characters, and have a fresh, modern-day story line.

The news spread like wildfire across the Internet and, of course, there were some hilarious reactions to what Frasier, Niles, and Daphne could be up today.

Check some of the best reactions below:

The reboot sounds like an amazing idea but there’s also the sad realization that it won’t feature the late John Mahoney as Frasier’s father, Martin Crane. And his Jack Russell terrier, played by a dog called Moose, also passed away at the age of 16 in 2006.

Moose, aka Eddie on the show, starred in 192 Frasier episodes.

