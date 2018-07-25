TV News Roundup: ‘Frasier’ Reboot in Talks, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to Return, & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW WEDNESDAY TV NEWS:

Another Reboot?

The classic ’90s sitcom and Cheers spinoff Frasier might be making a comeback. Deadline reports the title star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer has been “fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series.”

The reboot would take place in a new city but include Grammer reprising his therapist role. The actor is reportedly currently meeting with writers and producers trying to work out a new storyline.

The original series ran for 11 seasons from 1993 – 2004, winning a staggering 37 Emmy Awards.

The Schmuck Will Return

HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed at the Summer TCA Press Tour 2018 that Larry David’s famed series Curb Your Enthusiasm “will return” when he’s “ready.”

“It will return when he feels ready and tell us how it will come back,” Bloys said.

Curb just received Emmy nominations in the Best Comedy and Best Actor categories.

Casting News

SMILF

Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Ally Sheedy (Psych) are set to guest star on Showtime’s comedy series SMILF in Season 2.

Morrison will play an ex-hook up of Frankie Shaw’s character Bridgette, while and Sheedy will play a friend.

Dirty John

Five new actors have been added to the cast of the upcoming Bravo scripted series: Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead), Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls), John Karna (Scream), Sprague Grayden (The Following), and Cliff Chamberlain (State of Affairs).

See

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) has been cast in the upcoming Apple series alongside the series’ lead actor, Jason Momoa.



Sing It Loud

Disney’s next primetime movie, Elena of Avalor: Song of the Sirenas, is set to premiere Friday, September 21, at 7/6c, on Disney Junior and the DisneyNOW app.

The movie follows Elena, who travels to Nueva Vista, “a place that she used to visit when she was a child, and reconnects with her cousin Duke Cristóbal, who has been keeping watch over the city,” according to a press release.

“While there, she encounters a group of mermaid-like sea creatures called sirenas and learns about their complicated history with humans. In an attempt to make amends, Elena befriends the sirenas and enlists their help to defeat evil sorceress Shuriki.”

Plus, the movie has a star-studded voice cast including Jane The Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez and Edward James Olmos, Rita Moreno, Prince Royce and Rosario Dawson as sirenas — mysterious underwater creatures.

The character of Duke Cristóbal will be voiced by Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz.