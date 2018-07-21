Watch the Trailer for 'The Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening's New Series 'Disenchantment' (VIDEO)

To kick off Disenchantment's Comic-Con 2018 panel, Netflix dropped the new animated series' first full trailer.

The series, hailing from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, is set to debut on the streaming service next month on Friday, August 17. Included in the panel discussion were Groening, showrunner Josh Weinstein, as well as voice cast Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and Davide Herman. Rough Draft animation studio's Claudia Katz was also in attendance.

Far from the Springfield setting that Simpsons fans have come to know so well, the trailer reveals the less than idyllic medieval kingdom setting of Disenchantment's Dreamland. Follow Bean (Abbi Jacobson) — a princess with a booze problem — and her sidekicks Elfo (Nat Faxon) and personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) as they search for themselves and the meaning of life.

In the trailer below, viewers will encounter a Game of Thrones-like throne, unfortunate encounters with water, and an alcohol-guzzling heroine. Along the adventures of Bean and her pals, viewers will come across plenty of other creatures such as ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, as well as some not-so-smart humans.

Check out the full trailer here, and don't miss Disechantment when it premieres on Netflix this August.

Disenchantment, Series Premiere, Friday, August 17, Netflix