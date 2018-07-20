'American Horror Story' Season 8 Title & Chilling Posters Revealed (PHOTOS)

We're finally getting some new details on the Murder House/Coven crossover season of American Horror Story.

The FX anthology series announced at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con that it will be called American Horror Story: Apocalypse and they dropped some pretty creepy artwork to keep fans guessing about the storyline.

The two images depict a newborn baby covered in red (blood — we suppose) and a black hand with taloned fingers reaching for it.

Curious art considering Murder House wrapped up with Vivian (Connie Britton) giving birth to the Antichrist aka Michael. He was taken away by Constance (Jessica Lange). And these two actresses have yet to confirm their return to Season 8.

Apocalypse is set to premiere on September 12 and the cast will reportedly include a slew of AHS OGs such as: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Emma Roberts, and the legendary Joan Collins.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 12, FX