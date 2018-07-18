TV News Roundup: 'HTGAWM,' 'NCIS,' 'Supergirl,' & More Casting Announcements

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW WEDNESDAY TV CASTING NEWS:

How to Get Away With Murder

Amirah Vann, who plays attorney Tegan Price, has been promoted to a series regular for the ABC drama’s upcoming fifth season.

NCIS

Diona Reasonover has been promoted to a series regular role on the long-running CBS drama series' 16th season.

Supergirl

CW alum Sam Witwer is joining the Season 4 cast of the superhero drama in a series regular role as Agent Liberty. The actor previously acted in the DC Comics universe as Doomsday in Season 8 of Smallville.

The Orville

Leighton Meester is set to guest-star on Season 2 of the Fox sci-fi dramedy series, and Jessica Szohr is joining Seth MacFarlane's series as a regular.

Diggstown

Natasha Henstridge is set to star in the Canadian drama series opposite General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine.

V-Wars

Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl), Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers), and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Crimson Peak) just signed on for the upcoming Netflix vampire drama series. Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, and Peter Outerbridge are also set to star.

The Wrong Mans

Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street) has joined the cast of the upcoming remake of the British series. Ben Schwartz, James Corden, and Matthew Baynton are also involved.