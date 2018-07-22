My TV Obsessions: Graham McTavish Reveals His Last TV Binge & More

Preacher star Graham McTavish is revealing his TV obsessions including what he's loving right now, his last binge, and so much more.

MY FAVORITE SHOW RIGHT NOW:

Killing Eve. The dynamic between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is fantastic. Any drama that can make you root for both the psychopath assassin and the agent tracking her is a winner for me.

THE LAST SHOW I BINGED:

Ray Donovan. I love family-centered dramas, and Liev [Schreiber] does an amazing job with such a complex character.

THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:

Dan Castellaneta on The Simpsons. He’s been so consistently fantastic in that role [of Homer Simpson] for such a long period of time.

MY DREAM COSTAR:

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones). I had such a crush on her when I was a kid.

MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:

Trollhunters. Having two children ages 11 and 6 means I can indulge my secret joy of watching kids’ animated TV. This is a golden period for animation.

THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:

Fawlty Towers. It’s just perfect old-fashioned farce.

THE SHOW I MISS THE MOST:

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. When I met David McCallum on [the set of] NCIS, I had a complete fanboy moment.

I’D WATCH ANYTHING WITH ____:

Sean Bean (The Oath). He is very versatile and has mastered the conflicted-tough-guy role. Also, we’re both alumni of the Glasgow Citizens Theatre, so I’m biased!

Preacher, Sundays, 10/9c, AMC