'Detroiters,' 'Take Two,' and 'Marlon' Finale

A critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Detroiters (10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central): This wacky buddy comedy has quickly become a go-to giddily guilty pleasure on an otherwise mostly forgettable night of summer TV. In a typically absurd new episode, Sam (Sam Richardson) decides to re-record a jingle for the local Farmer Zack grocery store because the old (and popular) version he sang with his ex is causing some friction with his latest girlfriend. The problem: He had more chemistry in the recording booth (and elsewhere) the last time around. In a much weirder subplot, Tim (Tim Robinson) lets Internet trolls get under his thin skin when he checks out comments flaming him on his wife’s YouTube videos.

Take Two (10/9c, ABC): Pretty much the definition of summer fluff, this Castle-lite caper leaves the improbable murder cases aside for a week to focus on something with even higher stakes: TV star Sam’s (Rachel Bilson) public reputation. When her ex-fiancé (Greyston Holt) asks for help when his laptop is stolen, Sam turns to Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) once she realizes how embarrassingly personal some of the content on the computer could be if it gets in the wrong hands.

Marlon (9/8c, NBC): Signing off of a second season of inconsequential blandness, the Marlon Wayans sitcom airs back-to-back episodes. In the first, Marlon delivers an out-of-the-box message at son Zack’s (Amir O’Neil) school career day, and in the finale, he decides to turn his 43rd birthday party into a funeral for himself — which turns out to be more of a roast.

Inside Thursday TV: A change of scenery on USA’s Queen of the South (9/8c), as Teresa (Alice Braga) leaves Europe to start over in Phoenix, where she finds new hurdles with a corrupt sheriff and more cartel bosses… On Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (10/9c), Abby (Lisa Edelstein) finds herself playing full-time stepmom now that Mike’s (James Lesure) ex has moved away, which forces her to face facts about their relationship… Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe), aka USA’s Shooter (10/9c), takes a break from investigating his father’s death to assist Nadine (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Isaac (Omar Epps) on a rescue mission when Harris (Jesse Bradford) is snatched.