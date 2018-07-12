'Carter' First Look: Jerry O'Connell Hilariously Nails the Detective Procedural (VIDEO)

Not all TV detectives have to be so serious!

Proving that point is WGN America's new series, Carter, starring Jerry O'Connell as a TV detective turned real-life gumshoe! Now that's sure to make for some big laughs, right? And luckily, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the 10-episode series.

O'Connell plays the titular Harvey Carter, an actor who gained fame as an on-screen detective for a hit show. After a seriously embarrassing public meltdown, Harvey flees Hollywood for the refuge of his sleepy hometown. But soon enough, he finds himself putting his investigative skills to use as he looks into real murders in the area with his pals Sam Shaw (Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Chicago P.D.) and Dave Leigh (Kristian Bruun, Orphan Black).

If this all sounds funny on paper, just wait until you see the trailer. Watch the full first look below:

Carter comes from the hilarious mind of creator Garry Campbell (MADtv) who developed the project alongside writer John Tinker (Chicago Hope) — hence, the great mix of comedy and drama. The pilot was directed by Scott Smith (The Magicians, Skins). Carter is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Carter, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 7, WGN America