Proof That 'This Is Us' Season 3 Will Dig Deep Into Jack's Time in Vietnam

The This Is Us writers have teased that we'd be heading to Vietnam in Season 3, but a recent crew addition proves that this trip will be for more than a brief flashback here or there.

Renowned The Things They Carried author and Vietnam War journalist Tim O'Brien has been recruited to be a consultant for the new episodes premiering this fall. And while his role is fairly limited, it's clear we'll really be digging into Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) time in the military.

Last season, fans learned that he likely lost his brother Nicky to combat, but that has yet to be further explored. O'Brien's The Things They Carried, a collection of stories partially based on the author's time in the war, is reportedly something of an inspiration to This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

"Tim has been a writing hero of mine since college," Fogelman explained to Deadline. "I’ve written more papers on The Things They Carried than I am comfortable sharing. It was incredibly intimidating bringing him into our room to discuss a Vietnam plot line — and it was even more rewarding. I’ve never said this before, but I can’t wait to be rewritten by him."

O'Brien should certainly be able to offer detail and accuracy to this story line, as he served in the war from '69-'70. It's still not clear how Vietnam in present day will factor in, as in the Season 2 finale, fans saw Kevin (Justin Hartley) and new girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) touching down in the country.

Thankfully fans have an idea of when the show will return. NBC just announced that This Is Us will premiere Tuesday, September 25, at 9/8c, remaining in its usual time slot.

This Is Us, Season 3, Premieres Tuesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC