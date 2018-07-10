Roseanne Barr Opts Out of TV Interview for YouTube Self-Interview

After announcing earlier this week that she be doing her first post-scandal TV interview, Roseanne Barr has decided to skip the publicized format for something more personal.

Taking to Twitter, the disgraced comedienne wrote a message to fans saying, "After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans."

Barr became a virtual pariah for her racist tweet about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett. And since her show's cancellation, the former Roseanne star has yet to return to TV.

Instead, she's going to do the interview by herself. "I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why!" she continued. "I love you all-sign up & get ready."

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

Earlier this week, Barr wrote, "To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!"

To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 8, 2018

Clearly she's since reconsidered. But those who are interested in what Barr has to say will get what they're looking for — and maybe more — when she posts her promised video on the online platform.