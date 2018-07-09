'The 100' Sneak Peek: Bellarke Comes Together... Sort Of (VIDEO)

Wonkru might want to sit down for this week's episode of The 100, because the algae is to hit the fan.

After being arrested for killing Cooper with Octavia's weaponized worms (also, ewww), Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is now in the clink and desperate to see Madi (Lola Flanery) before having to say "goodbye."

Thankfully, Bellamy (Bob Morley) is able to bring his sister's preteen second-in-command and assure the incarcerated Clarke that she doesn't have a life sentence to worry about. Especially since the Red Queen has been royally screwed by her own brother.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek below:

The hour, entitled "Sic Semper Tyrannis," takes its name from the Latin phrase "Thus always to tyrants," which is what John Wilkes Booth screamed after assassinating Abraham Lincoln. So, yeah, that can't be good for someone, right?

In fact, as the battle between Diyoza's crew and Wonkru heats up — this week, quite literally — the one positive any of our gang can look forward to is that the show has moved up an hour earlier so fans will find out what's up — and witness this lingering, loaded Bellarke look — a bit sooner!

The 100, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW