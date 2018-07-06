Kat Graham Joins TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites Comic-Con 2018 Panel

You better work, witch!

The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham, who played the bewitching Bonnie Bennett for the entire run of the CW hit, has just been added to the lineup for TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites panel at Comic-Con International 2018 later this month in San Diego. And after eight seasons, you know she's gonna have some insane fan stories to spill!

Since leaving Mystic Falls and our screens, Graham has been seen playing Jada Pinkett Smith in the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, costars in the apocalyptic thriller How It Ends (available July 13th on Netflix) and will soon be heard voicing April O'Neil on Nickelodeon's upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She joins the previously announced roster than includes Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) and all of the lovely people in the image below.

TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites 2018, Saturday, July 21, 5 p.m. PT, Indigo Ballroom