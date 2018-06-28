2018 World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule on Fox Sports
Germany is out. Mexico is barely in. And Brazil looks like they're just getting started.
The single-elimination Round of 16 or “knockout stage” of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia begins Saturday, June 30, with two matches on Fox. While Groups G and H were finishing up group matches on Thursday, the early part of the knockout stage schedule is set.
Fox and FS1 air the Round of 16 through July 3. All FIFA World Cup soccer matches can be live streamed via Fox Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass.
FIFA World Cup Group Standings
Top two teams in each group advance to Round of 16
Group A: 1. Uruguay, 2. Russia, 3. Saudi Arabia, 4. Egypt
Group B: 1. Spain, 2. Portugal, 3. Iran, 4. Morocco
Group C: 1. France, 2. Denmark, 3. Peru, 4. Australia
Group D: 1. Croatia, 2. Argentina, 3. Nigeria, 4. Iceland
Group E: 1. Brazil, 2. Switzerland, 3. Serbia, 4. Costa Rica
Group F: 1. Sweden, 2. Mexico, 3. South Korea, 4. Germany
Group G: (not final) 1. England, 2. Belgium, 3. Tunisia, 4. Panama
Group H: 1. Colombia, 2. Japan, 3. Senegal, 4. Poland
2018 FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule
All Times Eastern. *Network designations subject to change
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 30
10am: France vs. Argentina (Kazan) FOX
2pm: Uruguay vs. Portugal (Sochi) FOX
Sunday, July 1
10am: Spain vs. Russia (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX
2pm: Croatia vs. Denmark (Nizhny Novgorod) FOX
Monday, July 2
10am: Brazil vs. Mexico (Samara) FS1*
2pm: 1G vs. Japan (Rostov-on-Don) FOX*
Tuesday, July 3
10am: Sweden vs. Switzerland (St. Petersburg) FS1*
2pm: Colombia vs. 2G (Moscow Spartak Stadium) FOX*
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 6
10am: QUARTERFINAL (Nizhny Novgorod) FS1
2pm: QUARTERFINAL (Kazan) FS1
Saturday, July 7
10am: QUARTERFINAL (Samara) FOX
2pm: QUARTERFINAL (Sochi) FOX
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 10
2pm: SEMIFINAL (St. Petersburg) FOX
Wednesday, July 11
2pm: SEMIFINAL (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX
THIRD PLACE MATCH
Saturday, July 14
10am: 3rd PLACE MATCH (St. Petersburg) FOX
FINAL
Sunday, July 15
11am: FINAL (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX