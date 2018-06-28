2018 World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule on Fox Sports

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Serbia and Brazil at Spartak Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Moscow, Russia

Germany is out. Mexico is barely in. And Brazil looks like they're just getting started.

The single-elimination Round of 16 or “knockout stage” of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia begins Saturday, June 30, with two matches on Fox. While Groups G and H were finishing up group matches on Thursday, the early part of the knockout stage schedule is set.

Fox and FS1 air the Round of 16 through July 3. All FIFA World Cup soccer matches can be live streamed via Fox Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass.

FIFA World Cup Group Standings

Top two teams in each group advance to Round of 16

Group A: 1. Uruguay, 2. Russia, 3. Saudi Arabia, 4. Egypt

Group B: 1. Spain, 2. Portugal, 3. Iran, 4. Morocco

Group C: 1. France, 2. Denmark, 3. Peru, 4. Australia

Group D: 1. Croatia, 2. Argentina, 3. Nigeria, 4. Iceland

Group E: 1. Brazil, 2. Switzerland, 3. Serbia, 4. Costa Rica

Group F: 1. Sweden, 2. Mexico, 3. South Korea, 4. Germany

Group G: (not final) 1. England, 2. Belgium, 3. Tunisia, 4. Panama

Group H: 1. Colombia, 2. Japan, 3. Senegal, 4. Poland

2018 FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule

All Times Eastern. *Network designations subject to change

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30

10am: France vs. Argentina (Kazan) FOX

2pm: Uruguay vs. Portugal (Sochi) FOX

Sunday, July 1

10am: Spain vs. Russia (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX

2pm: Croatia vs. Denmark (Nizhny Novgorod) FOX

Monday, July 2

10am: Brazil vs. Mexico (Samara) FS1*

2pm: 1G vs. Japan (Rostov-on-Don) FOX*

Tuesday, July 3

10am: Sweden vs. Switzerland (St. Petersburg) FS1*

2pm: Colombia vs. 2G (Moscow Spartak Stadium) FOX*

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

10am: QUARTERFINAL (Nizhny Novgorod) FS1

2pm: QUARTERFINAL (Kazan) FS1

Saturday, July 7

10am: QUARTERFINAL (Samara) FOX

2pm: QUARTERFINAL (Sochi) FOX



SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

2pm: SEMIFINAL (St. Petersburg) FOX

Wednesday, July 11

2pm: SEMIFINAL (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX



THIRD PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14

10am: 3rd PLACE MATCH (St. Petersburg) FOX



FINAL

Sunday, July 15

11am: FINAL (Moscow Luzhniki Stadium) FOX