'In Search Of': Zachary Quinto Follows in Leonard Nimoy's Footsteps... Again (VIDEO)

We're all very used to revivals and reboots these days but with the return of iconic sci-fi/mystery series In Search Of , one big reason to celebrate (besides its launch on Friday at 10/9c on the History Channel) is that actor Zachary Quinto is a part of this project.

Quinto, who first became known to TV fans for his role as the villainous Sylar on the original run of NBC's Heroes, leapt to greater heights of fame in 2009 when he took over the role of the most famous Vulcan in the galaxy, Spock, in the updated Star Trek big-screen franchise. Of course, Spock was first played by Leonard Nimoy in the 1960s television series and, yes, Nimoy later hosted In Search Of.

The series, which originally ran in syndication from 1977-1982 with Nimoy and had a short-lived revival in 2002 on the Sci-Fi Channel starring The X-Files' Mitch Pileggi, looks at mysterious phenomena in the world from the Loch Ness Monster and UFOs to Learning ESP and the disappearance of famed aviator Amelia Earhart.

In the new version, Quinto is doing more than merely hosting the beloved series. He is also an executive producer and lead investigator, actively participating in getting the answers to the questions that arise about some of the biggest mysteries in the world.

And TV Insider has an exclusive look at the newest promo for the 10-episode series! Check it out below:

In Search Of, Series Premiere, June 20, 10/9c, History,