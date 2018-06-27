Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Unite Against Trump in Cold Open (VIDEO)

It isn't every day that you see TV hosts come together, but in a special cold open Tuesday, three of late night's biggest talents did just that.

Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon appeared in a sketch of sorts taking jabs at the way President Trump addressed them during a recent rally in South Carolina. Among some of Trump's remarks were that the hosts were "lowlife lost souls" and had "no talent."

Fallon also made headlines earlier this week when Trump mentioned him on Twitter saying, "[Jimmy Fallon] is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat. He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

During the cold open, Colbert receives video chat from Fallon and he greets him as "lost soul," while Fallon greets Colbert as "lowlife." When Colbert asks Fallon what he's been up to, The Tonight Show host says he's been "weeping," to which Colbert retorts that he should "be a man," echoing Trump.

While the pair commiserates over having "no talent," they discuss Trump's rally, and the call suddenly turns into a three way when they loop in Conan, who is is covered in shaving cream.

When they ask him to weigh in, Conan seems confused to find out that Trump is president, "Donald Trump, the real estate guy who sells steaks. He's President?" The bit continues for a while more, to see the rare sight for yourself, check out the video below.