Netflix's 'A Great Day in Hollywood' Honors Strong Black Leads (VIDEO)

Netflix is celebrating the diversity and inclusion featured on the streaming platform with a re-imagining of the legendary 1958 photo, A Great Day in Harlem.

"Our vision was to bring together Black creatives and icons in Hollywood for a once-in-a-lifetime moment. This seemingly impossible dream soon became a reality, when 47 phenomenal talent from 20+ Netflix original shows, films and documentaries agreed to come together and create A Great Day in Hollywood," Netflix said in a press release.

The new image, taken by Kwaku Alston, and video, directed by Lacey Duke, celebrates "the diversity in blackness and the pure breadth of black storytelling available on Netflix."

The sixty-second clip is set to premiere during the BET Awards on Sunday night.

"It was a pretty magical couple of hours. All these amazingly talented, beautiful individuals in one space being supportive and just looking stunning together, all here to pull off this one take wonder!" said Duke.

Full list of talent includes:

1. Ava Duvernay (13th, Central Park Five)

2. Spike Lee (She’s Gotta Have It)

3. Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita)

4. Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage)

5. Simone Missick (Luke Cage)

6. Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)

7. Mike Colter (Luke Cage)

8. Antonique Smith (Luke Cage)

9. Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage)

10. Vaneza Oliveira (3%)

11. Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds)

12. Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things)

13. Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

14. Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters)

15. Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne)

16. Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People)

17. Justin Simien (Dear White People)

18. Logan Browning (Dear White People)

19. Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

20. Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People)

21. DeRon Horton (Dear White People)

22. Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People)

23. Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

24. Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale)

25. Rev Run (All About The Washingtons)

26. Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons)

27. Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President)

28. Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends)

29. Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar)

30. Sydelle Noel (GLOW)

31. Britney Young (GLOW)

32. Kia Stevens (GLOW)

33. DeRay Davis (How To Act Black)

34. Sierra Capri (On My Block)

35. Brett Gray (On My Block)

36. Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

37. Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black)

38. Alisha Boe (13 Resons Why)

39. Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why)

40. Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why

41. Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why)

42. Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why)

43. Yance Ford (Strong Island)

44. Kano (Top Boy)

45. Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish)

46. Rapsody (Rapture)

47. Sacha Jenkins (Rapture)

Check out the video below with Caleb McLaughlin narrating: