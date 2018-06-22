Wilmer Valderrama Will Return to 'NCIS' in New CBS Deal

Wilmer Valderrama has signed a deal with CBS to return to the network's hit show, NCIS, as Special Agent Nick Torres.

The agreement also includes a two-year first-look deal between the CBS Studios TV and his WV Entertainment company.

Valderrama joined the NCIS team in Season 14 but his contract for the show expired at the end of this past season. Now, his new deal puts him on the show through Season 16 and a potential 17th season.

According to Deadline, Valderrama's first-look agreement includes creating scripted and unscripted projects that focus on bringing diversity to the screen.

"As someone who immigrated to the United States at 14 years old, I am immensely passionate about this opportunity to create engaging and culturally relevant projects with CBS Television Studios," Valderrama said in a statement.

NCIS, Season 16, Fall 2018, CBS