Michael B. Jordan Disses Roseanne & More Must-See MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Moments

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards continued the show's tradition of buzzed-about moments, and this year featured many of fan favorite stars of shows like Riverdale, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, and much more.

Much of the Monday, June 18 awards show will have people talking at the water cooler tomorrow, including a Black Panther mashup, Tiffany Haddish's hosting, and a number of celebrity appearances.

Read on for the six must-see moments of the night.

1. Tiffany Haddish Meets Black Panther

As is tradition, the show opened with a movie mashup, superimposing the host into the year's most popular movies. This year, it was Black Panther. The sketch included a surprise appearance by Haddish's Girls Trip co-stars, as well as her transformation into the Black Unicorn — a reference to her book.

2. Chadwick Boseman Gives His Award to a Real Hero

The Black Panther star won Best Hero and graciously passed off his popcorn to real-life hero, James Shaw Jr., who stopped a shooter in a Nashville Waffle House earlier this year. Boseman's acceptance speech caused an emotional response from viewers.

3. Keiynan Lonsdale Accepts Best Kiss in a Dress

For the second consecutive year, a same-sex couple won the coveted Best Kiss award — this year's honor went to The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson for their film Love, Simon. (Last year, Moonlight took home the honor.) Making the acceptance all the more memorable, Lonsdale delivered a heartfelt speech in an unconventional outfit and people loved it.

4. Michael B. Jordan Slams Roseanne

After winning the award for Best Villain, Michael B. Jordan dissed the disgraced sitcom star claiming that he thought she was going to win the honor. The remark garnered a loud response from the crowd.

5. Lena Waithe's Speech

.@LenaWaithe salute to you trailblazer 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ngOPs5P33B — B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) June 19, 2018

The actress and writer was honored with the Trailblazer Award for her contribution to film and TV. As the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, Waithe's recognition is well-warranted. Her speech made mention to her work on Master of None, The Chi, as well as the film Paris Is Burning, which inspired her career.

6. Chris Pratt Receives the Generation Award

1 of 9 rules from @prattprattpratt "Don't be a 💩" Congrats on receiving the Generation Award! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/IFn87o8Kuk — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Pratt was joined by Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza — who reprised her April Ludgate persona — and Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard as he was honored with the Generation Award. Pratt's emotional and hilarious speech was tied a nice bow on the night.