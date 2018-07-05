TCM Celebrates Steve McQueen With July Movie Marathon

Throughout dozens of movies, Steve McQueen proved he was the king of cool — not to mention one of the greats. TCM pays its respects throughout July by making him its star of the month, featuring some of the legend’s most riveting and iconic appearances onscreen.

July 5 begins with McQueen in the 1958 campy sci-fi/horror classic The Blob, about a meteor that crashes to Earth and unleashes an unstoppable corrosive creature. Then comes his star turn as one of the seven gunmen hired to protect a Mexican village in 1960’s The Magnificent Seven, with Yul Brynner and Charles Bronson, at 9:45/8:45c.

This July we're highlighting SOTM Steve McQueen, our Spotlight on 50 States in 50 Movies, an evening of classic comedy teams, Slavery in Film with Donald Bogle, and #BernsteinAt100! 🎶"Leave You Traveling" by @steeltrain 🎶 pic.twitter.com/PqDtW6fxOs — TCM (@tcm) July 1, 2018

That film helped turn the strong-jawed actor into a Hollywood legend. It’s followed at midnight/11c by the World War II–set thriller Never So Few (with Frank Sinatra and Peter Lawford), and then McQueen plays a supporting role in Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), starring Paul Newman as boxing great Rocky Graziano at 2:15am/1:15c. Cancel your evening plans ASAP!

Steve McQueen Marathon, Thursdays, 8/7c, TCM