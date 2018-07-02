John Stamos Talks Performing With The Beach Boys Again for 'A Capitol Fourth'

This Independence Day, Uncle Jesse pays tribute to Uncle Sam.

For the second year, Full House favorite John Stamos hosts A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C. The live celebration of America’s birthday features a salute to the troops, a fireworks show and a concert with performances by Jimmy Buffett and Stamos’s longtime pals, the Beach Boys.

Noting the location, the occasion and the talent, Stamos quips, "You couldn’t get more American if you shot apple pies out of a T-shirt gun!" The newly married dad fills us in on the festivities.

You’ve said you look at this as a unifying event. Is that why you’re back?

John Stamos: Any gathering of people honoring America and singing and dancing and being with family is important. Let’s get together and celebrate whatever we love about this country and maybe we will [discover] we all believe in some of the same things.

Half a million people watch in person in D.C. — and millions more tune in at home. Do you get nervous?

I don’t, but I should. You kind of go, 'I got this. I’ll read the teleprompter.' And you try not to tell yourself, 'This is live in front of millions of people!' You have to be calm and not think about the enormity of it or you’ll choke.

Performing with the Beach Boys again?

Yeah! Next to my son, that band and their music has been the highlight of my life.

Will you squeeze in some sightseeing while you’re in town?

My wife and I will stay an extra day and take our [3-month-old] son around and prop him up next to some statues for pictures!

A Capitol Fourth, Wednesday, July 4, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)