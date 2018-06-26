'Younger' Star Sutton Foster Previews Real-Life Ex Christian Borle's Guest Spot

Brainy, bubbly, sometimes blundering Liza (Sutton Foster), the fortysomething posing as a millennial to keep her publishing job in Younger, hits a party and chats up Don Ridley — played June 26 and July 3 on the TV Land comedy by Foster’s ex-husband, Christian Borle.

"Don is a struggling freelance writer. They have a spark," she says, adding, "It was really fun to work with Christian again."

(She and the Smash alum costarred in Broadway’s Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2003 and ’04 and in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival.) We do know Liza confides in him. Her true age, perhaps?

Younger, 10/9c, TV Land