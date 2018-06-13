'Bachelorette' 2018 Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Assault & Battery

Lincoln Adim, one of the contestants currently vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette, was just convicted of assault and battery charges.

According to the report, he groped and assaulted a woman on a harbor cruise ship in New York City in May 2016. Adim, who is still a contestant on the show, was found guilty on May 21, 2018 of indecent assault and battery.

The 26-year-old was "sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period," according to People.

"The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years," said Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

"If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."

Reality Steve first reported the news.

Adim isn't the first Bachelorette contestant to face a scandal this season. After the premiere episode, it was revealed frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen "liked" several posts on Instagram which mocked immigrants, transgender people, and survivors of the Parkland shooting.

He apologized after the news broke.

