These 'Bachelorette' Contestants Had Their Pasts Exposed on Twitter During the Premiere

It's less than 24 hours after the Season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette, and the scandals have already begun.

As the latest iteration aired, fans quickly took to social media to unveil the shady and odd pasts of three contestants: Garrett Yrigoyen, Colton Underwood, and Lincoln Adim.

Users were particularly up in arms about Garrett — who not only received the first impression rose but also got the first kiss from Bachelorette Becca — because of his Internet history.

Garrett

The 29-year-old allegedly liked — on Instagram — offensive posts and photos that that make fun of the trans community and undocumented immigrants, plus ones that body-shamed women.

To heighten the issue, Garrett has deleted his Instagram account, but former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey took screen shots of his "likes" before he removed it.

Garrett grabbed Becca's attention on Monday night, when he pulled up in a mini van to portray how serious he is about settling down and starting a family. "Since he pulled up in that minivan, I was smitten with him," she said.

"I’m the luckiest guy in the world right now," Garrett said about receiving the rose.

Colton

Meanwhile, virgin Colton also raised eyebrows, as he's already been linked to a celebrity figure: Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman. The two dated for six months in 2017 before splitting last August.

It has fans wondering if the ex-football player is on the show for the right reasons or just trying to shine a little brighter in the ABC spotlight.

Lincoln

Then, there's Lincoln, who fans met on After The Final Rose.

According to a reddit thread, the Brit allegedly used to do something pretty disgusting in the bathroom at work. We won't get into too much detail, but it involved copious amounts of toilet paper.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC