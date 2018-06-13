How to Stream the 2018 U.S. Open Championship on Fox Sports
The USGA's 118th U.S. Open Championship tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on Thursday, June 14.
Top players hoping to be in the hunt for the national championship include Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and last year’s champion Brooks Koepka.
Expect a media megastorm if Tiger Woods is in contention. Woods won his last U.S. Open 10 years ago in a sudden-death playoff with Rocco Mediate.
On the Tuesday before his 20th start in the #USOpen, we caught up with @TigerWoods to talk about his preparations at Shinnecock Hills, where he made his debut in the championship. pic.twitter.com/6QCpDoCJbP
— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2018
FS1 and Fox combine to televise all four rounds of the tournament on TV, plus additional live streaming online and on mobile devices.
The Fox Sports GO app and FoxSportsGO.com offer live streams all U.S. Open coverage provided by FS1 and the Fox broadcast network, plus bonus content on three alternate streams including featured groups and featured holes. Bonus content will also stream on USOpen.com and on the U.S. Open mobile app.
U.S. Open on FOX Sports TV
All Times Eastern.
Thursday, June 14
First Round: 9:30am-4:30pm, FS1; 4:30-7:30pm, Fox
Friday, June 15
Second Round: 10am-4:30pm, FS1; 4:30-7:30pm, Fox
Saturday, June 16
Third Round: 11am-7:30pm, Fox
Sunday, June 17
Final Round: 10am-7pm, Fox
U.S. Open on Fox Sports Live Streaming Schedule
All Times Eastern.
Thursday, June 14
FS1 Stream, 9:30am-4:30pm
Fox Stream, 4:30-7:30pm
Featured Groups A, 8am-6:30pm
Featured Groups B, 7:35am-6:30pm
Featured Holes, 8am-6:30pm
Friday, June 15
FS1 Stream, 10am-4:30pm
Fox Stream, 4:30-7:30pm
Featured Groups A, 8am-6:30pm
Featured Groups B, 7:30am-6:30pm
Featured Holes, 8am-6:30pm
Saturday, June 16
Fox Stream, 11am-7:30pm
Featured Groups A, 11am-6:30pm
Featured Groups B, 11am-6:30pm
Featured Holes, 11am-6:30pm
Sunday, June 17
Fox Stream, 10am-7pm
Featured Groups A, 10am-6pm
Featured Groups B, 10am-6pm
Featured Holes, 10am-6pm