How to Stream the 2018 U.S. Open Championship on Fox Sports

Justin Thomas plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

The USGA's 118th U.S. Open Championship tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on Thursday, June 14.

Top players hoping to be in the hunt for the national championship include Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and last year’s champion Brooks Koepka.

Expect a media megastorm if Tiger Woods is in contention. Woods won his last U.S. Open 10 years ago in a sudden-death playoff with Rocco Mediate.

On the Tuesday before his 20th start in the #USOpen, we caught up with @TigerWoods to talk about his preparations at Shinnecock Hills, where he made his debut in the championship. pic.twitter.com/6QCpDoCJbP — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2018

FS1 and Fox combine to televise all four rounds of the tournament on TV, plus additional live streaming online and on mobile devices.

The Fox Sports GO app and FoxSportsGO.com offer live streams all U.S. Open coverage provided by FS1 and the Fox broadcast network, plus bonus content on three alternate streams including featured groups and featured holes. Bonus content will also stream on USOpen.com and on the U.S. Open mobile app.

U.S. Open on FOX Sports TV

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, June 14

First Round: 9:30am-4:30pm, FS1; 4:30-7:30pm, Fox

Friday, June 15

Second Round: 10am-4:30pm, FS1; 4:30-7:30pm, Fox

Saturday, June 16

Third Round: 11am-7:30pm, Fox

Sunday, June 17

Final Round: 10am-7pm, Fox

U.S. Open on Fox Sports Live Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, June 14

FS1 Stream, 9:30am-4:30pm

Fox Stream, 4:30-7:30pm

Featured Groups A, 8am-6:30pm

Featured Groups B, 7:35am-6:30pm

Featured Holes, 8am-6:30pm

Friday, June 15

FS1 Stream, 10am-4:30pm

Fox Stream, 4:30-7:30pm

Featured Groups A, 8am-6:30pm

Featured Groups B, 7:30am-6:30pm

Featured Holes, 8am-6:30pm

Saturday, June 16

Fox Stream, 11am-7:30pm

Featured Groups A, 11am-6:30pm

Featured Groups B, 11am-6:30pm

Featured Holes, 11am-6:30pm

Sunday, June 17

Fox Stream, 10am-7pm

Featured Groups A, 10am-6pm

Featured Groups B, 10am-6pm

Featured Holes, 10am-6pm