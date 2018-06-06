WATCH: Sam Heughan (Sort of) Answers Your Burning 'Outlander' Questions

The Droughtlander is almost over!

Season 4 of Outlander is set to premiere in November 2018 on Starz and although we've gotten some exciting casting news recently, we still want more Jamie, Claire, and co. as they embark on their new life in America.

Every journalist is trying to pry exciting spoilers about the upcoming season from its star Sam Heughan, but he's keeping his lips locked. This week, the Scotsman sat down with RadioTimes.com in London and answered a round of quick-fire questions submitted by fans of the show.

Although he didn't give up any juicy tidbits about the show, Heughan did reveal his favorite app and the best pickup line he's ever heard.

Watch the funny interview below:

Outlander, Season 4, November 2018, ABC