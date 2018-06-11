'Hevon' Will Have to Wait — Mishael Morgan Is Leaving 'Young and the Restless'

Fan favorite Mishael Morgan, who plays Hilary on The Young and the Restless, has announced on social media the rumors about her exiting the top-rated soap are true.

The Emmy-nominated actress joined Y&R in 2013 as a woman bent on getting revenge against Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), the man she erroneously blamed for her mother’s untimely passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from (Y&R),” Morgan posted on her Instagram account Monday. “There were many factors that lead to this decision, but ultimately, five years just felt right for me. I feel blessed to have worked with some of the most talented, hardworking and fun-loving people in television. Thank you to the cast, the crew and everyone at Sony and CBS who made the past five years truly unforgettable.”

The actress goes on to praise her “partner in crime” Bryton James (Devon) “who always brought out the best in both me and Hil. Last but definitely not least, I want to thank all of my amazing fans who have supported me on this journey. Your gifts, love and kindness over the years (and days) have warmed my hart and fuelled [sic] my soul more than you could ever know. Although my adventure as Hilary Curtis is coming to an end, my work on screen is far from over. This may be a goodbye from Hilary, but I’ll just say ‘see you soon’.”

No word yet if Y&R will recast the role. Currently, ex-spouses Hilary and Devon (or “Hevon” as their fans affectionately dubbed the duo) have agreed to co-parent the child Hilary is pregnant with (Devon’s the dad), but the two recently started cohabiting again and have taken in troubled teen Shauna (Camryn Hamm) to live with them.



