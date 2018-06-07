First Look: 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Casts Face Off on 'Celebrity Family Feud' (PHOTOS)

Wait! Who’s saving lives in Seattle? The casts of Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 recently competed in a friendly round of Celebrity Family Feud (Sundays, 8/7c, ABC; this episode airs mid-July).

Host Steve Harvey plays referee as the docs of Grey’s — Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Sarah Drew, Giacomo Gianniotti and Kelly McCreary — take on Station 19 firefighters Okieriete Onaodowan, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George.

"One of the questions was: 'In order to attract a stallion, name something a filly has and knows how to use,'" recalls co–executive producer Brian Hawley.

"The Grey’s team acted out their answers like charades, and it was hilarious." We’d expect a crossover with these actors to end with tears, but we’re betting Feud plays all for laughs.

Celebrity Family Feud, Returns Sunday, June 10, 8/7c, ABC