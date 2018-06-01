J.K. Rowling Goes Magic-Free With 'C.B. Strike,' Deion Sanders Transforms on 'Undercover Boss'

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8/7c): Will two-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders have better luck finding some next great football coaches if he disguises himself with a potbelly, glasses, and gray hair? Apparently so, as the celebrity-edition season continues.

C.B. Strike (Cinemax, 10/9c): Don't expect any hocus-pocus in the series premiere of this miniseries based on J.K. Rowling's three bestselling detective novels (written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith). When a supermodel plunges to her death, her brother hires war veteran turned London private eye C.B. Strike (Tom Burke) to prove it wasn't suicide.

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack (truTV, 11:30/10:30c): Hungry? Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch is cooking up more bite-size entertainment to satisfy your late-night cravings in this anthology series. In Friday's season premiere, Broad City's Arturo Castro gives creepy campfire stories a hilarious twist, and NBA vet Kenny Smith presents an animated true tale.

Dean (9/8c, Showtime): In the mood for a movie night? Comedian Demetri Martin wrote, directed, and starred in this tenderhearted 2017 offering. Dean (Martin) is bereft after his mother's death, especially since his dad (Kevin Kline) plans to sell the family house. Two women (Gillian Jacobs and Mary Steenburgen) inspire each man to move on in different ways.