How Did Arizona and April Leave 'Grey's Anatomy'? The Cast & Fans React
It finally happened. Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and April (Sarah Drew) said their official goodbyes to Grey's Anatomy in May 17's Season 14 finale.
Their stories didn't have the sad ending that usually plagues departing Shondaland characters. Instead, things were left off quite promising with this pair as they decided it was time for a change in their lives.
Focusing on the catastrophe-filled wedding of Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington), the finale sent of two of their best with thoughtful storylines that include a wedding, a big move, and a change of career.
After last week's episode, which had April nearly perishing after a car accident, she decided to take her healing hands on the road to help the homeless. Her decision was, as she described, "doing God's work."
Meanwhile, Arizona revealed that she'd be moving out East to be closer to daughter Sofia's (Eva Binder) mom Callie (Sara Ramirez) and admitted that every time she gets a text from her ex, she smiles. So while Callie and Arizona's fate is left to the viewers' imaginations, they were left with a lot of potential.
Before the episode's end, April also got married to former fiancé Matthew (Justin Bruening) in a moment so sweet it had America collectively "aww"-ing.
So what did the cast and fans have to say about Arizona and April's exits? Find out below!
The Stars
Y’all have no idea how much work we both put into these stories. The late nights, rehearsals & rewrites. The patience, frustration & tears. You didn’t always love us. Somethings take time, effort & trust. #Japril will last forever for a reason. #ThankYouSarahDrew @sarahdrew pic.twitter.com/tZQfIee2Dk
— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) May 18, 2018
Radiant #GreysAnatomy @KellyMcCreary @JessicaCapshaw @sarahdrew pic.twitter.com/93g2LfCCRl
— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) May 18, 2018
I will never stop being grateful for the chance to work with @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw. In April and Arizona, they created powerful unforgettable characters. ❤️ #GreysAnatomy #TGIT
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 18, 2018
@jessicacapshaw and @thesarahdrew shooting their last scene. This was them BETWEEN takes. I love this photo so much because it sums them up perfectly. It was a very tough day, but they still brought such JOY. I can’t put into words how much I will miss seeing their faces every morning. I love you ladies... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
What would I do without this one? I’m not even really sure...🙈 Watch out world because the sky is the limit for this one. She is the most perfect blend of nearly everything. She makes me laugh until I wheeze and think until my eyes cross (or my brain hurts- whichever comes first). She is like family to me and I love her through and through...
My nine years on Grey’s Anatomy has forever shaped and changed me. I grew as an actor and as a human. I developed beautiful life long friendships. I found my voice and learned how to collaborate creatively with our incredibly talented group of writers and with our leadership. Our writers are simply extraordinary. This past year, I began my journey as a director and had the privilege of being taught by Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd and Debbie Allen. I was able to grow my family and have my two beautiful children while working in an environment that took great care of me thanks to Shonda Rhimes and the precedent she set. And I got to be a part of a show that continues to push boundaries, inspire people to pursue their dreams, find strength in hardship, and fight for what they believe in. What an honor and a privilege to have had the chance to be a part of this extraordinary family.
This moment was extraordinary. After our final scene, our beautiful crew gathered around me and Jessica and presented us with gorgeous boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone. It was so heavy and I didn’t know how to open it and look through it while holding it, so Jesse came up and opened it for me. Thank you, Camilla for snapping this pic!! Jessica and I got to share with our crew how much they’ve meant to us. It was so sweet. This season, the experience of shadowing Chandra and Kevin gave me a new perspective and an incredibly profound respect for our crew. Spending every moment on set for a full episode allowed me to see their tireless dedication, and their extraordinary talent in a new way. Every single crew member is absolutely essential to the creative process and though they all work tirelessly, they rarely get celebrated or recognized for their amazing contribution. Despite the incredibly long hours that our crew dedicates to Grey’s every week for nine months out of the year, they still somehow manage to show up every day with enthusiasm, commitment and positivity. It’s been truly humbling to witness. We have the best crew.
This one right here is a bright and shining light. She sees the silver lining in every circumstance. She is a fiercely loyal friend who will help you navigate every twist and turn of life with intelligence, perspective, and real, practical, boots on the ground help. I’m so profoundly grateful that we got to walk through these 9 years and most especially these past two months together. #kepzonaforever #sistersforlife (thank you to whomever made the kepzona compilation attached ❤️)
The Fans
THEY’re PLAYING @SaraRamirez VERSION OF THE STORY. CATCH ME CRYING FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/KMRGXjydO1
— kort (@parrillascapshw) May 18, 2018
Not watching #GreysAnantomy finale because I’m not ready to say goodbye to @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw 😭😭
— ℐazzy ♡ (@Jazzymariexo) May 18, 2018
#Calzona is endgame. Pass it on#GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/DXRk7ywJqD
— clexa’s kid (@clexaslegendary) May 18, 2018
Farewell to April and Arizona, but thank you to @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw Thank’s for the immense joy, for the laughs and the tears, for #Japril , #Calzona and for #Aprizona !!!! ❤️❤️ The show will never be the same without these two amazing characters... #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/hssTepiE1m
— scarlet witch (@moonydgt) May 18, 2018
Me after @GreysABC finale #GreysAnantomy I don’t want April & Arizona to go...😩 pic.twitter.com/nQTu5YJKRO
— Jessica Bolton (@jessicambolton_) May 18, 2018
